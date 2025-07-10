AEW is pulling out all the stops for this weekend’s ALL IN: Texas pay-per-view.

The highly-anticipated event takes place this Saturday, July 12, from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and is being billed as the biggest show of the year for All Elite Wrestling.

According to sources, several top stars are being lined up for special ring entrances, continuing AEW’s tradition of elaborate, pay-per-view-level presentations.

Names specifically discussed internally for unique entrances include Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Mercedes Moné, and “Timeless” Toni Storm. While not all are confirmed to receive grand entrances, it’s expected that many—if not all—will have something extra planned.

There’s also talk of possible crossover integrations for a few of the featured entrances, though exact details are still under wraps.

(H/T: Fightful Select)