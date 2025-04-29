A powerful new alliance has officially emerged in WWE.

The formation took place during this year’s Raw After WrestleMania, when Bron Breakker aligned himself with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins—who had just united two nights earlier. The trio’s pairing quickly sparked comparisons to legendary factions like Evolution and the Dangerous Alliance.

Despite the similarities, sources close to WWE creative emphasize that the new group isn’t designed to mimic any past stables. In fact, one insider stated the goal is for this unit to carve out its own legacy—one that future groups will be measured against.

As of WrestleMania weekend, the internal direction was for the group to remain a three-man team consisting of Heyman, Rollins, and Breakker. While plans are always subject to change, there were no immediate discussions about expanding the lineup.

