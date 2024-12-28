An update has surfaced regarding the in-ring status of Nigel McGuinness.

McGuinness made multiple unexpected returns to wrestling in 2024, stepping back into the ring during AEW All In, participating in the Casino Gauntlet match, and later working as Lee Moriarty’s surprise opponent at ROH Final Battle.

Additionally, McGuinness squared off against Bryan Danielson at AEW Grand Slam.

Although McGuinness had been in ring-ready condition for AEW All In 2023, no suitable match materialized at the time.

Following his appearance at ROH Final Battle, sources indicated that this likely wouldn’t be McGuinness’ final match. However, there are no confirmed creative plans for his in-ring future, and he is expected to continue his work as a commentator.

(H/T: Fightful Select)