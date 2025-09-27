– As noted, there were plans for more NXT integration into the main roster, as seen on both Raw and SmackDown this week. Now, the word making the rounds is that there will be an increase of NXT integration into TNA programming. As seen on Tuesday’s WWE NXT show at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., the TNA invasion of NXT began. More is expected tonight at WWE NXT No Mercy.

– There isn’t much being said regarding the reason behind the sudden relinquishing of the TNA Knockouts Championship by Ash By Elegance at the TNA Victory Road 2025 special event on Friday night at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. While many have inquired, there hasn’t really been any details shared with media about the reasons for the move. Ash was originally scheduled to defend the title on the show against former champion Masha Slamovich, but Slamovich was pulled due to an investigation into claims of domestic abuse. Later in the show on 9/26, WWE NXT Superstar Kelani Jordan emerged as the new TNA Knockouts Champion. Jordan had a botched spot at Victory Road, but “seemed fine” afterwards.

Painful botch on #TNAVictoryRoad during the Knockouts World Championship match. It looks like #NXT’s Kelani Jordan was going for a hurricanrana and Lei Ying Lee couldn’t support her, resulting in Jordan’s back being slammed into the floor. Not a great night for botches after… pic.twitter.com/NSG7PRd2qV — Grant, of r/REALSquaredCircle (@Graannt) September 27, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)