The return of a classic competition series is right around the corner.

And it’s bringing some familiar wrestling names along for the ride.

The American Gladiators reboot, which was filmed in France last year, is currently slated to premiere this spring on Prime Video.

The new version of the show will feature a lineup loaded with pro wrestling talent. Among those confirmed for the Gladiator cast are AEW standouts Wardlow and Kamille, along with former TNA personality Jesse Godderz, independent wrestling name J-Rod, and ex-WWE Superstar Rick Boogs.

Meanwhile, The Miz will serve as the host of the series.

Fans of the original concept can expect a mix of nostalgia and modern presentation, as the revival is set to include classic events from past versions of the show. Among the returning challenges are fan-favorites like “The Joust” and “The Edge.”

(H/T: PWInsider.com)