Don’t expect to see Hologram back on AEW television anytime soon.

During AEW Worlds End Zero on Saturday, it was announced that El Clon will officially make his in-ring return at AEW Collision in January. While Clon’s comeback is locked in, it appears his long-teased rivalry with Hologram remains on hold for the foreseeable future.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Hologram’s recovery timeline is still far from complete.

“Hologram is still a long way away from returning,” Alvarez wrote.

Clon had been introduced through a series of vignettes beginning in August, portraying him as a looming presence causing visible stress and discomfort for Hologram as the two appeared headed toward a feud.

Those plans were derailed in September when Hologram was attacked backstage by Kyle Fletcher.

Following the attack, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Hologram would be sidelined for the remainder of 2025.

At the time of the injury, Hologram was scheduled to challenge Fletcher for the TNT Championship just days later. Orange Cassidy ultimately replaced him in the match. Fletcher retained the title after interference from Clon, who appeared wearing Hologram’s gear.

The storyline twist didn’t end there.

It was later revealed that Clon was the masked figure impersonating Hologram all along.

And that he had aligned himself with the Don Callis Family.

Since his debut, Clon has been consistently featured alongside the Don Callis Family, though he has yet to compete in an official AEW match.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Worlds End Results 12/27/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.