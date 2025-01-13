– WWE star and former multi-time NXT and NXT UK champion Tyler Bate is reportedly nearing his return from injury. Bate has been sidelined since last summer after suffering a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery. Bate could be cleared to compete at any moment and is anticipated to rejoin the WWE Raw roster. Before his injury, he was aligned with Pete Dunne as part of the team known as the New Catch Republic.

– The official X account of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed the following behind-the-scenes video footage of his epic curtain entrance at the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)