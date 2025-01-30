AEW is preparing for the return of a familiar face, as Kiera Hogan is reportedly close to making her in-ring comeback.

Hogan began her wrestling career in 2016, training at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling before rising to prominence in Impact Wrestling the following year. She joined AEW in 2021 and later transitioned to ROH in 2023.

Earlier in 2024, Hogan competed in the inaugural ROH Women’s World Television Championship tournament but was eliminated in the first round. Her most recent match took place in April on ROH TV, where she secured a victory over Ashley D’Amboise.

According to PWInsider.com, Hogan has been recovering from an injury and is now on the verge of being medically cleared for competition. While an official return date has yet to be confirmed, her comeback appears imminent.

AEW has not yet announced any specific plans for Hogan’s return, but her reappearance could add fresh momentum to the women’s division. Fans will be eager to see what’s next for the talented competitor.