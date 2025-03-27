WWE is gearing up for another women’s revolution.

According to WrestleVotes on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, the company has plans in place to announce the long-awaited return of WWE Evolution.

WWE Evolution 2025 is expected to take place in the summer, with July 5 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut being the expected date and venue hosting the all-women’s premium live event.

The report suggests that “everything on the schedule is still tentative,” but also noted that an official announcement regarding WWE Evolution 2025 is expected to drop before WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and April 20, 2025.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the return of the all-women’s WWE Evolution premium live event continues to surface.