Brie Bella has returned to WWE.

And this time, it’s for more than just one night.

Following her appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble match at this past weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event, Brie has been officially added to the Raw roster internally.

The move reunites her with her twin sister, Nikki Bella, who is already a member of Raw.

With both Bella’s on the same brand, it opens the door for potential involvement in the women’s tag team division. Sources indicate that Brie’s return isn’t a short-term or one-off situation; she’s back in WWE for at least the foreseeable future.

Following the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event on January 31, WWE Hall of Fame legend Brie Bella surfaced via social media to issue a statement reacting to her surprise WWE return.

It reads as follows:

I can’t even express the gratitude I’m feeling right now. It’s been a journey to get here but I’m back and it feels good!!!

Love you Bella Army for always standing with your girl and thank you Riyadh for the very warm welcome, your chants and love meant everything 🥹🫶🏼

BRIEMODE IS ACTIVATED

And the Bella Twins are back!!!! YES! YES! YES!

#hatersgonnahatebellasgonnaball

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)