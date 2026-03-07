WWE appears to be laying the groundwork for several major matches at WrestleMania 42, with Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and several other top names currently part of the creative discussion.

Fans have been buzzing ever since Lesnar issued an Open Challenge on Monday Night Raw. While the challenge has yet to be officially answered on television, many have pointed to Oba Femi as a potential opponent after the two had a tense staredown during the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Lesnar vs. Femi is currently viewed as the most likely direction for WWE creative heading into WrestleMania 42.

If that match comes together, it would mark a major spotlight moment for the rising Femi on WWE’s “Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania situation remains somewhat fluid, although several possible opponents are reportedly being discussed internally.

Rollins is said to be in line to face either Bron Breakker or Logan Paul at the two-night WrestleMania 42 event in Las Vegas, NV. Breakker would reportedly be the preferred opponent if he is cleared to return in time for the show. However, if Breakker is unable to make it back in time, Logan Paul is expected to step into that spot against “The Visionary.”

There are also additional creative ideas floating around involving the WWE World Tag Team Championships.

At one point, discussions included the possibility of putting the titles on The Vision, Rollins’ faction. Should Breakker return and end up facing Rollins at WrestleMania, Logan Paul could instead team with Austin Theory to challenge for the WWE World Tag Team Titles, which are currently held by The Usos.

Elsewhere on the card, WWE is also said to be considering several other matches across the two nights at WrestleMania 42.

Among the bouts reportedly in the works are Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio and Asuka vs. Kairi Sane, both of which have been discussed internally for the April premium live event.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

