Shotzi is set to appear at Major League Wrestling’s June 26 event, and sources within the company have confirmed her involvement. While an official contract has not been announced, insiders tell us that Shotzi is expected to work multiple dates with MLW moving forward.

MLW is said to be enthusiastic about bringing Shotzi into the fold, and there are plans to give her creative input regarding future matchups. The company reportedly sees her as a key piece in the evolving landscape of its women’s division.

That division has been undergoing a revamp for several months under the direction of Salina De La Renta. As previously reported, there’s a strong focus on integrating Joshi talent, particularly from Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW), with expectations of their presence on nearly every show. MLW is also scouting talent from CMLL and various independent promotions, and sources indicate that several high-profile names have recently become available.

One major bout currently being discussed is a potential showdown between Shotzi and current MLW World Featherweight Champion Shoko Nakajima, who won the title in April. We’re told this is a marquee match the company is aiming to build toward.

Shotzi’s quick move into the indie scene is possible due to her WWE contract expiring, rather than her being released and subjected to a standard 90-day non-compete clause. As of now, no formal agreement between her and MLW has been confirmed.

