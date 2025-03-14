Following AEW Revolution, several wrestlers walked away with battle scars. Kyle Fletcher was left with noticeable scratches, while Mark Davis required staples. MJF, though battered, escaped serious injury, and Will Ospreay, despite limping, is reportedly fine.

Swerve Strickland suffered a busted eardrum, which led to adjustments in his match. Meanwhile, Vinny Pacifico made an appearance on AEW Dynamite against The Opps and was featured on a Times Square billboard for the second time this week.

During his match, Pacifico took a hard shot from Katsuyori Shibata, resulting in a piece of his tooth being knocked out. Additionally, AEW Dynamite’s format was finalized later than usual due to some last-minute changes.

Regarding Speedball Mike Bailey, sources indicate that there were multiple pitches for his AEW debut. He had been working on securing his visa for the past few months and was warmly welcomed backstage. Bailey also previously visited AEW last year.

