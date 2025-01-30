WWE’s Nick Khan revealed during a recent company town hall that Stephanie McMahon has been developing a new project.

Sources indicate that the series is modeled after Peyton’s Places, the popular ESPN show in which NFL legend Peyton Manning explores the cultural impact of football through conversations with NFL alumni. Similarly, McMahon’s series will feature discussions about WWE with prominent figures from the wrestling world.

McMahon officially announced the project today on The Pat McAfee Show, revealing that it will debut this March on ESPN under the title Steph’s Place.

Filming is already underway, with confirmed guests including Cody Rhodes, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and other notable WWE personalities.

Get ready to join @StephMcMahon on a quest to hear the stories behind the biggest stars in @WWE!
#StephaniesPlaces comes to @ESPN+ this March.

