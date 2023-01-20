The Judgment Day recently became the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles, and tonight’s SmackDown will see the start of a tournament to crown new #1 contenders to The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles as The Viking Raiders take on Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

As speculated, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has decided to move forward with two sets of belts. The Wrestling Observer adds that the move allows The Usos to love one set of titles and keep the other, but there’s no word yet on plans for a title change.

The hope is that the new direction makes fans think it’s more likely somebody will beat The Usos for one of the titles.

