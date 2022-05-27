WWE is reportedly working on plans for the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

WWE recently announced that a tournament would be held in the near future to crown new champions after Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely following their walkout at RAW earlier this month. You can find coverage of the Banks – Naomi incident below.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there have been different pitches made for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles tournament.

At least two of the pitches involved a four-team tournament. In one, the four teams would be Natalya and Shayna Baszler, Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, and Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, despite their split.

It’s likely that another team would be used to replace Carmella and Vega now that Vega’s injury has been revealed. You can click here for today’s report on Vega’s injury and possible push plans for when she returns.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

MORE COVERAGE OF THE SASHA BANKS – NAOMI SITUATION:

– Pat McAfee Addresses His Reaction To Michael Cole Announcing Sasha Banks & Naomi’s Suspension

– Snoop Dogg Posts New Photo with Sasha Banks, More on Where Banks Was on Friday

– New Report Says Sasha Banks and Naomi Situation Is Expected To Get Worse

– Naomi Removes Mentions Of Being A WWE Star From Social Media Accounts

– WWE Removes Their Official Sasha Banks & Naomi Facebook Pages

Sasha Banks Video from Concert, WWE Pulls Banks and Naomi Merchandise, More

– Michael Cole Announces Suspension for Sasha Banks and Naomi In Awkward SmackDown Segment, New Champions To Be Crowned

– Backstage News on Naomi’s WWE Contract Status

– Arianne Andrew Believes Naomi Was Manipulated Into Walking Out On WWE

– Interesting Backstage Talk on How People In WWE Are Reacting to Sasha Banks and Naomi

– Bully Ray Wonders If Sasha and Naomi Walkout Was A Work So Naomi Could Join The Bloodline

– Lots of Backstage WWE RAW Notes on Sasha Banks and Naomi, Banks vs. Ronda Rousey?, More

– Person Close to Naomi Reveals Details on What Led to Sasha Banks and Naomi Incident at WWE RAW?

– Which Two Stars Were Referenced In WWE’s Statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi?, New Details on Why Banks and Naomi Were Unhappy, More

– WWE Issues Statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi, Claim They Handed Over Their Titles

– Sasha Banks and Naomi Reportedly Walk Out of Tonight’s RAW

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.