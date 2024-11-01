An update on AEW’s plans for The Young Bucks has surfaced.

As noted, The Young Bucks are taking a long hiatus from AEW following this past Wednesday night’s AEW Fright Night Dynamite show, where they dropped the AEW Tag-Team titles to Private Party.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com is reporting that The Young Bucks the idea of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson fleeing the scene at the 10/30 Fright Night Dynamite show was that Moxley’s group has caused so much chaos that it’s unsafe and they don’t want to get involved.

Ultimately the idea is for things to culminate with the AEW EVPs returning at some point to help “save AEW.”

Nicholas is dealing with a separated shoulder and has been working on it for weeks, and while there is no definitive timetable for their returns, they will not be working the AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view on November 23. They will, however, be back by January, as they are scheduled to work the annual AEW & NJPW Tokyo Dome show on January 5.