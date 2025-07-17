The TNA Hall of Fame will remain a key tradition under the company’s new regime.

Despite leadership changes and a few skipped years in the past, the Hall of Fame will continue to be featured at TNA’s annual Bound For Glory pay-per-view moving forward. The honor, which began in 2012, was notably absent in 2017 and 2019 due to inconsistent creative direction at the time.

TNA President Carlos Silva confirmed the Hall of Fame’s return during an interview with Sean Ross Sapp, conducted ahead of this weekend’s TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view. Silva not only affirmed that the tradition is staying, but also revealed that the company plans to place greater emphasis on it going forward.

As part of that effort, TNA has brought in longtime NFL Hall of Fame Executive Producer George Veras, who will help bring a “fresh vision” to the presentation and prestige of the Hall of Fame.

Current plans call for the next induction ceremony to take place at TNA Bound For Glory later this year.

(H/T: Fightful Select)