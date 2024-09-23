An update has surfaced regarding the main event of the next WWE premium live event.

Heading into the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. on October 5, there has been some confusion regarding what the actual main event of the show will be.

USA Network ran an article over the weekend where CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell In A Cell match was announced as the main event for the 10/5 PLE.

As of the time the highly-regarded Georgia Tech segment with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns was filmed, the working plan internally within WWE was to have their match against The Bloodline close out the 10/5 show.

“The American Nightmare” is from the area that the show is being held in, and as noted, a high school band that went viral last month will be playing his popular theme song.

Obviously things in WWE are always subject to change, but that is where things stand now.

Make sure to join us here on 10/5 for live WWE Bad Blood 2024 results coverage from Atlanta, GA.

(H/T: Fightful Select)