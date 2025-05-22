Amid growing speculation, sources have confirmed to us that WWE has plans in place for music megastar Travis Scott to make an appearance at the upcoming Money In the Bank premium live event, which is set for Saturday, June 7, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

We’re told discussions regarding Scott’s involvement have been underway since well before WrestleMania 41. As noted, Scott played a key role in the main event of Night Two in Las Vegas, assisting John Cena in defeating Cody Rhodes to become a record-setting 17-time world champion in WWE.

There continues to be buzz within WWE about pairing Travis Scott and John Cena for a potential tag team match, possibly pitting them against Cody Rhodes and another high-profile partner. While nothing is confirmed, one name that has been floated internally as a possible fourth man in the mix is global music star and WWE alum Bad Bunny.

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface regarding Travis Scott’s return to WWE. Make sure to join us here on June 7 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2025 results coverage.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes Radio)