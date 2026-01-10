Speculation is beginning to surface regarding the future in-ring status of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as the calendar turns toward 2026.

Stratus had a somewhat surprising 2025, particularly given the expectations surrounding what marked her 25th year with WWE. Many fans anticipated a more prominent role, with talk internally centering on a potential match or storyline tied to a “25 Years of Trish Stratus” celebration. Ultimately, those plans never came together.

While Stratus did make several appearances throughout the year, the majority of her involvement kept her out of the ring, leading to questions about whether her wrestling days were winding down or simply on pause.

Behind the scenes, Stratus has remained engaged. She has continued to pitch ideas and has reportedly been receptive to creative discussions whenever WWE has reached out over the years. That openness has kept the door from fully closing on another in-ring run.

A return to competition in 2026 would not be viewed as shocking within WWE circles. Even at 50 years old, Stratus has shown in recent appearances that she can still perform at a high level when called upon.

For now, however, there are no confirmed plans in place. Nothing has been officially scheduled, and any potential return remains speculative as things currently stand.

(H/T: Fightful Select)