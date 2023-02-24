WWE officials are reportedly still trying to decide on plans for the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

While Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is expected to headline Night 2 of WrestleMania, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that no decision has been made on the main event of Night 1 as of now, but there’s an internal feeling that the favorite is Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

There is said to be a feeling that it would be good for a women’s match to headline Night 1 due to how men’s matches were the main event for both nights of WrestleMania 38, due to sponsors and political reasons.

Ripley vs. Flair is seen as a stronger match than Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

It was speculated that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos would also be a contender for the Night 1 main event.

Regarding the rumored Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt match, word is that this bout is now on the books for WrestleMania 39. Wyatt previously issued a warning to the winner of Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Elimination Chamber, and Lashley won that match via DQ. Lashley also mentioned Wyatt in his RAW promo.

We’ve noted how Lesnar vs. Omos is being teased after MVP issued a challenge on Omos’ behalf this past Monday. WWE’s preview for next week’s RAW asks if Lesnar will show up to respond to the challenge. There are conflicting reports on Lesnar’s plans for WrestleMania, but this new report notes that he was not booked to challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, but whatever the plan was, it was changed in the last week or two.

It remains to be seen what Damage CTRL will be doing at WrestleMania 39. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are expected to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, but Kai and SKY will defend against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita on Monday’s RAW. Rousey and Baszler vs. Lynch and Lita would be the bigger match for WrestleMania. However, this would leave all of Damage CTRL without a match, unless Kai and SKY are put in the title match to make it a Triple Threat, which would still leave Bayley without a match. There was some speculation on Lynch and Bayley potentially working both nights of WrestleMania 39, but nothing has been confirmed. There’s also the rumored six-woman match with Damage CTRL vs. Lita, Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current announced card, along with rumored matches:

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

RUMORED MATCHES:

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Becky Lynch and Lita (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Hell In a Cell Match

Brood Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.