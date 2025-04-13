As WrestleMania 41 approaches, several WWE Superstars are scheduled for media appearances throughout the week in Las Vegas. Among those lined up to represent the company are The War Raiders, Bron Breakker, Ricky Saints, and Stephanie Vaquer.

WWE is also bringing in a number of talents who haven’t been featured prominently—or at all—on television lately. These Superstars are being flown in specifically to fulfill media obligations tied to the WrestleMania festivities.

In a show of support for their peers, multiple WWE talents have confirmed plans to attend Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event during WrestleMania weekend, where some of their fellow roster members will be competing.

Internally, WWE has officially dubbed the duo of Alba Fyre and Piper Niven as “The Secret Her-vice (Service),” solidifying their team name behind the scenes.

Regarding the April 11th episode of WWE SmackDown, the count-out finish between Chelsea Green and Zelina Vega was reportedly unintentional. The bout was originally scheduled to run a few minutes longer, but the ending was cut short due to timing issues.

As for NXT Stand & Deliver, which takes place the morning of WrestleMania Sunday, several NXT performers noted last week that they still hadn’t received their official call time. Some expressed concern about the early schedule, especially with the magnitude of the weekend’s events.

Lastly, while attendance at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was once mandatory for all roster members, there’s been no confirmation so far that such a policy will be in effect this year.

