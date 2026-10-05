Some potential dates for two of WWE’s biggest events of 2027 have surfaced.

WrestleMania 43, which will take place in Saudi Arabia, is reportedly internally slated for April 10 and April 11, 2027.

While WWE has yet to officially announce the dates, those involved with planning for the Saudi Arabia event are said to be working with that weekend in mind. An official announcement is expected by WWE Crown Jewel.

Meanwhile, the 2027 WWE Royal Rumble is internally expected to take place during the weekend of February 6.

That would place the Royal Rumble between the NFL Conference Championship games and Super Bowl LXI.

(H/T: Fightful Select)