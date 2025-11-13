The son of a wrestling icon is officially making moves in the ring.

Steve Borden, the son of WWE Hall of Famer and AEW legend “The Icon” Sting, continues to build momentum in his pro wrestling journey.

Borden, who has been training for some time to follow in his father’s footsteps, first made headlines when Darby Allin revealed last year that he had been working directly with him. While Allin embarked on his Mount Everest expedition, Borden stayed focused on his training and recently had his first official match.

That debut wasn’t a one-and-done situation either, as it’s now been confirmed that Borden has another booking lined up. He is scheduled to compete at DEFY AEON on Friday, November 21 at Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington.

This will mark Borden’s first match for an independent promotion, following his initial in-ring appearance at an art show.

For this DEFY appearance, he’ll be facing fellow Darby Allin trainee Kiran Grey.

Before stepping into the squared circle, Borden played tight end for the University of Kentucky.

Wrestling fans may best remember him from his cameo as Wolfpack Sting during his father’s emotional farewell bout at AEW Revolution 2024.

