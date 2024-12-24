WWE is going to three hours with their two main roster weekly television shows in the New Year.

Heading into 2025, it has been officially announced by WWE that the weekly Friday Night SmackDown show on the USA Network will be expanding to three hours starting next year.

As noted, WWE Superstars on the WWE Raw brand have been reportedly kept in the dark regarding the plans for the red brand show going into the New Year, as nothing has been officially announced by WWE yet in terms of the length of the show upon debuting on Netflix on January 6.

In an update, longtime Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer reported at F4WOnline.com that “a key player in WWE” has confirmed that Raw will, in fact, expand to three hours as well upon debuting on Netflix at the beginning of the New Year.

“While everyone expects this, it was confirmed by someone who is a key player in WWE that Raw will be three hours come January to go along with SmackDown being three hours,” Meltzer wrote.

