Several WWE stars who have been noticeably absent from television are expected to return to programming in the near future.

One of the more prominent names is LA Knight, who has not appeared on WWE TV since an injury angle on the December 8, 2025 episode of Raw. That show ended with Bronson Reed delivering a Tsunami to Knight on top of a car, effectively writing him off television.

An update on Knight’s status was provided by Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com. Meltzer reported that Knight is currently scheduled to be part of the Royal Rumble on January 31, though a return ahead of that date has not been ruled out.

“Knight was also taken out in an injury angle to set up coming back in a feud with Breakker and Reed,” Meltzer wrote. “He was scheduled for the Rumble. Not sure if he’s back before then to announce he’s in the match but the idea was he’d be in the Rumble.”

Meltzer also addressed the situation surrounding Stephanie Vaquer, who has recently been seen on Raw wearing a walking boot. According to the report, Vaquer’s injury is legitimate but not believed to be serious, and she is expected to return sooner rather than later.

“Vaquer’s injury isn’t serious but is real,” Meltzer wrote. “She’s expected back soon. Vaquer vs. Rodriguez was scheduled originally before 1/26 but I’m not sure the date. Any delay from that date would be an injury delay.”

In addition, the newsletter noted that The Street Profits, Chad Gable, and Tiffany Stratton are all expected to return to WWE programming in the near future. As previously reported, Charlotte Flair was absent from the January 9 episode of SmackDown due to illness, while Rey Mysterio missed last week’s Raw with a minor injury and is also expected back soon.