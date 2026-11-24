An interesting update has surfaced regarding WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide: Doomsday.

The special event, scheduled for Tuesday, December 15, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World, will reportedly serve as that week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline shared the update with his subscribers on X, noting that the show will feature talent from the WWE main roster, NXT and AAA.

“In an update from the show yesterday, the Tuesday, December 15 World’s Collide show is the NXT show for that night, not something separate,” Alvarez wrote. “It’ll be main roster, NXT and AAA talent in matches.”

The event will take place one night after the inaugural John Cena Classic, which is scheduled to emanate from the same venue as part of the December 14 episode of WWE Raw.

WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide: Doomsday was officially announced on November 3, one day after Cena unveiled plans for the John Cena Classic on Raw.

The crossover show will take place just three days before Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18.