WWE fans continue to wait on the edge of their seats for a potential reunion of the “We The Ones” trio from the original Bloodline.

It appears to be on the horizon.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, rumors are making the rounds regarding the ongoing saga involving the new Bloodline and what is left of the original incarnation, which is essentially just the duo of Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso.

While Jimmy has spearheaded a campaign to attempt to get his brother, “Main Event” Jey Uso, back into the mix, he has been unsuccessful thus far.

Could tonight be different?

Heading into the October 25 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, a report has surfaced teasing the latest developments as WWE gears up for their “WarGames”-focused WWE Survivor Series 2024 premium live event on November 30 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, it is considered inevitable that the trio reunites at some point.

Whether Sami Zayn or someone else is used as the fourth member for a WarGames four-on-four bout at the WWE Survivor Series 2024 show on 11/30 remains to be seen.

Adding to these rumors is an additional report from WRKD Wrestling that features a photo of Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso in the ring together during the original Bloodline days, along with a caption that reads, “Soon. Another piece of the Survivor Series puzzle.”

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 on November 30 is next on WWE’s premium live event schedule following the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 PLE next weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 2.