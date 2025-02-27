WWE continues to explore potential additions to its broadcasting team.

In late 2024, Sam Leterna participated in a WWE tryout as the company assessed new on-air talent. Leterna has an extensive background in wrestling media, having worked with promotions such as TNA Wrestling, NWA, Major League Wrestling, and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

A WWE source praised Leterna’s professionalism and potential, though there is no confirmation on whether the company plans to offer her a position.

Throughout her career, Leterna has built a strong reputation within the wrestling industry for her work.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Sam Leterna’s WWE tryout and other WWE broadcasting news continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)