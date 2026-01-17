Nick Aldis has settled into his role as WWE SmackDown General Manager, but questions continue to surface about whether his in-ring career is truly over.

Aldis has not wrestled since 2023, shortly before joining WWE in a backstage producer role while also becoming an on-screen authority figure on SmackDown. That absence has fueled speculation among fans about whether injuries or retirement played a part in keeping him out of action.

Those close to the situation have indicated that Aldis is neither injured nor retired. Instead, the current situation simply comes down to WWE not using him in a wrestling capacity at this time.

Aldis himself has previously addressed the retirement talk. In a November 2024 interview, he made it clear that he does not consider himself retired and would welcome the opportunity to compete again if the circumstances line up.

For now, though, that door remains unopened.

Aldis’ most recent pay-per-view appearance came in July 2023, when he competed in a five-way match for the then-vacant championship at an Appalachian Championship Wrestling event. His last televised match also took place that same month, appearing for TNA back when the promotion was still branded as iMPACT.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the potential in-ring return of WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis continue to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)