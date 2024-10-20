Most outside of WWE were not surprised to see Stephanie Vaquer end up with the company.

The word going around the Mexican wrestling scene was that Vaquer will not need to return to the market and made her exit accordingly.

As far as AEW is concerned, the company reportedly thought she made a good impression with her rivalry with Mercedes Mone, but that they could tell shortly after Forbidden Door that WWE had reached out to her and that she would ultimately end up joining WWE at some point.

How fast the deal came together, however, reportedly surprised many.

AEW sources insist they understood the element of WWE wanting the same talent they were going after, but didn’t understand the concept of pulling her from scheduled CMLL dates before she could drop a title she held in that promotion.

When the quick turnaround happened and she worked the WWE Mexico shows before ultimately joining WWE NXT, that alleviated some of the criticism, compared to her being yanked from CMLL shows and signed to a better deal.

WWE have reportedly been happy with Vaquer thus far, and she too has said to enjoy her time so far with the industry powerhouse.

NJPW and AEW sources feel that there is a possibility that agreements will be made going forward to avoid talents going straight to WWE on shows that are being co-promoted between companies.

(H/T: Fightful Select)