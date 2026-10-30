WWE Crown Jewel 2026 could be getting another match added to the lineup.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Finn Balor vs. Gunther was included in the original plans for the November 7 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The potential matchup came to light after photos surfaced from construction at the event’s originally scheduled venue, Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD. Advertising materials featuring the announced matches were visible, along with separate posters of Balor and Gunther.

Meltzer noted that the two WWE Superstars were originally scheduled to face each other at the event, although it remains unclear whether those plans are still in place.

“We do know that on the original lineup for the show, that Balor vs. Gunther was on it, so if it’s not happening, it was changed and the people working on the stadium in Saudi still had the old lineup,” Meltzer wrote.

Balor and Gunther have been involved in an ongoing rivalry on SmackDown, with both positioned among the potential challengers for Sami Zayn’s Undisputed WWE Championship.

With WWE SmackDown airing live from Charleston, West Virginia tonight, October 30, there is a possibility that the match could be officially announced during the show. Gunther has also been teased for a confrontation with Danhausen on the Halloween-themed episode.

The update comes after WWE Crown Jewel was moved from Riyadh Season Stadium to The Venue (ANB Arena), also located in Riyadh.

As of this writing, four matches have been officially announced for the November 7 event, including Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match, and Bron Breakker and Austin Theory defending the World Tag Team Championships against Penta and Je’Von Evans.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.