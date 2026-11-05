AEW’s annual Blood & Guts special featured two violent matches on Wednesday night, but it appears the participating wrestlers managed to avoid any significant injuries.

The November 4 episode of AEW Dynamite opened with the women’s Blood & Guts match before closing with the men’s version of the annual spectacle. Both contests featured plenty of blood, weapons and dangerous spots, raising questions about the physical condition of those involved.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, everyone who competed in the two matches came out of the event without any reported injuries.

“It appears everyone in both Blood and Guts matches are OK,” Alvarez wrote.

There was, however, a brief concern involving Darby Allin following a spot during the men’s match.

“There was concern about Darby’s tooth after, of all things, his own knee hit his face on a Michinoku driver bump, but turned out he was OK,” Alvarez added.

The update is particularly encouraging considering the punishment taken throughout both matches. Last year’s Blood & Guts event resulted in several minor injuries, but that reportedly was not the case this time around.

The women’s match, which marked the second women’s Blood & Guts contest in AEW history, saw Jamie Hayter, Alex Windsor, Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale and Queen Aminata emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, the men’s main event concluded with The Don Callis Family team of Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Wardlow, Kevin Knight, Mark Davis and Jake Doyle picking up the victory.