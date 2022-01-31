WWE has reportedly gone back & forth on plans for Randy Orton and Riddle.

It was noted by @Wrestlevotes that WWE had plans for Riddle vs. Orton to take place at SummerSlam 2020, going back to when they first began the RK-Bro tag team last spring. That match never happened, and the plan was to hold off until WrestleMania 38.

There is no word on if Orton vs. Riddle will happen at WrestleMania this year, but word now is that only a handful of creative team members want to split the team up. The ones that do reportedly want the match to be for the WWE Title.

We noted before at this link how WWE had plans for Riddle to win the Men’s Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday, but that was nixed when they went with Brock Lesnar as the winner. Orton was also discussed as the winner at one point.

It’s believed that the feud between RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy will continue on tonight’s RAW.

