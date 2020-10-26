It looks like new WWE Champion Randy Orton is scheduled for a significant reign, his tenth with the title.

It was reported back in July that WWE had plans for a third match between Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The trilogy was scheduled to continue at SummerSlam this year, but that was before Edge suffered the triceps injury during “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” at WWE Backlash in June, which was won by Orton.

In an update, it was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Edge vs. Orton, for the WWE Title, was still believed to be the plan for WrestleMania 37 as of Sunday’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

The rumors on Edge vs. Orton for the WWE Title taking place at WrestleMania 37 go back to the summer. There were plans for the match to be held under “I Quit” rules, but there’s no word yet on if they are keeping that stipulation as we’re still just over 5 months away from the big event.

There were also rumors in late August that Edge vs. Orton may have been nixed as there was no longer a 100% clear main event direction for WrestleMania 37. With Orton winning the title from Drew McIntyre at Hell In a Cell last night, the plan is back on. As always, plans can change due to various reasons, especially this far out from The Grandest Stage of Them All, but WWE has been known to stick to plans for top WrestleMania matches in recent years.

There is still no word yet on when The Rated R Superstar will be back in the ring for WWE, but at one point he was rumored for an early 2021 return, just in time for WrestleMania 37 season. Edge, who turns 47 on October 30, told Busted Open Radio in late September that his recovery was a “slow process” and was going going a lot slower than he thought it was going to be.

WrestleMania 37 is currently scheduled to take place on March 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA, but it’s expected that WWE will be moving the event to Tampa, FL.

Stay tuned for more on Orton’s WWE Title reign.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.