– There is a word making the rounds that Momo Watanabe may have suffered an injury during her match against Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at the AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view on Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Watanabe, who came up short in the match, losing via Money-Maker into a submission from “The CEO,” reportedly suffered an ankle injury late in the match after coming off the ropes. The Japanese women’s wrestling star had to be helped and carried to the back afterwards. We will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface.

– Billie Starkz was shown often watching Mone-Watanabe on a monitor backstage, which was shown several times during the broadcast. As seen the past few weeks on AEW television, the company has been running an ongoing storyline between the top ROH and AEW women’s stars. It appears they could be working a program next.

– Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet via House Call and Big Pressure for the pinfall victory at AEW Revolution 2025. With the win, not only did Swerve gain back possession of Prince Nana’s robe, which he proudly returned to his manager and friend after the match, but he is also now the new number one contender for the AEW World Championship, and will presumably challenge the winner of tonight’s main event between Cope and Jon Moxley for the title.

– Leslie Jones and Ken Jeong were featured a lot during the Swerve and Ricochet match. Jones, the former Saturday Night Live star, was shown dancing often in the crowd during the entrance and exit of the new AEW World Championship Number One Contender. Jeong, best known for his role in The Hangover comedy classic movie series, was actually incorporated into the match a few times, with Ricochet getting in his face.