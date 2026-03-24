An injury scare at a recent NXT live event has led to an update on one of WWE’s rising prospects.

During the March 20 NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida, Elio LeFleur and Lexis King were involved in a match that saw both competitors shaken up.

The bout took a concerning turn when King was struck with a knee to the head, while LeFleur appeared to suffer an arm injury and was seen clutching it immediately afterward.

King was reportedly feeling okay shortly after the incident.

LeFleur’s situation, however, appears to be more serious.

Sources close to the situation indicate that he did sustain an arm injury during the match and has since been wearing a sling.

At this time, the exact severity of the injury remains unclear, and there is no confirmed timetable regarding a potential return or whether he will miss any in-ring action.

Despite the setback, LeFleur is currently still scheduled to compete on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in a tag team match.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)