Uncertainty is reportedly surrounding WWE’s upcoming Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

According to Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling, WWE Night of Champions is currently scheduled for June 27 in Saudi Arabia.

However, that date is now said to be in question due to the ongoing military conflict involving Iran.

The situation has already impacted other major events in the region. Tom Brady’s Flag Football game, which had been planned for March, as well as Formula One events set for April, have both been relocated out of Saudi Arabia amid the escalating tensions.

Thurston noted that clarity on WWE’s plans has not yet been provided.

“WWE and Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority did not respond to questions from us about whether they are considering rescheduling or canceling the event due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.”

Riyadh has reportedly been the target of counterattacks from Iran since major hostilities escalated toward the end of February.

In early March, the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh was struck, with reports attributing the incident to an Iranian drone.

That’s not all.

Looking ahead, WWE also has long-term plans tied to the region, as WrestleMania 43 is currently scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia as well.