The status of Nikki Bella for WrestleMania remains uncertain heading into the final stretch.

As of Sunday evening, there is still no clear answer regarding whether Bella will be medically cleared to compete at WWE WrestleMania 42 next weekend. One source indicated that, as of earlier in the day, her situation was described as “too close to call” when it comes to her participation.

Bella has been dealing with lingering issues stemming from a late-March match on SmackDown, after which she was spotted wearing a walking boot. At the time, she expressed confidence that she would be back within a week.

But that timeline has since come and gone without a return.

Despite the uncertainty, Nikki and Brie Bella are still currently scheduled to compete in a high-profile four-way WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania. The bout is set to feature reigning champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend defending against teams that include Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, as well as Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

However, Bella’s status has created a ripple effect across the card.

If she is unable to compete, the expectation is that Asuka and Kairi Sane would step in as replacements. That potential change is reportedly one of the reasons why a singles match between IYO SKY and Asuka has yet to be officially announced.

WWE WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

(H/T: Dave Meltzer and F4WOnline.com)