It looks like WWE is heading north of the border for the next Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Following the upcoming trip to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada for the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event next month, it appears WWE is planning to head back north of the border once again for a big upcoming show.

While no announcement has been made, Wrestle Votes is alluding to the host city for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 most likely being in Canada or the U.K.

The most recent installment in WWE Elimination Chamber chronology saw the annual PLE come to Perth, Australia for a show at Optus Stadium back on February 24, 2024. In 2023, the show was held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. For the 2022 show, it was held at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

We will keep you posted.