More details have surfaced regarding the upcoming first-ever Clockwork Carnage Match at AEW WrestleDream 2026.

As previously reported, AEW World Champion Will Ospreay introduced the concept for the new match, which will make its debut at the October 17 pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida.

Ospreay is scheduled to defend his AEW World Championship against seven challengers in the eight-man match.

Samoa Joe has already qualified for the bout, while Mike Bailey and Lee Moriarty are scheduled to compete in another qualifying match on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

Several potential participants have been mentioned as possibilities, including Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, Claudio Castagnoli, Nick Wayne, Gabe Kidd, Josh Alexander, Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy, Ricochet and Wardlow.

It should be emphasized that these names are speculative possibilities based on who could fit into the match, rather than confirmed participants or reported creative plans.

RUSH was also previously considered a possibility, although he recently indicated on social media that he does not expect to return to the ring anytime soon as he continues recovering from injury.

As for the match itself, Clockwork Carnage will begin with two competitors, with another participant entering every three minutes. Wrestlers who are pinned before all eight competitors have entered will be eliminated from the match.

Once all eight participants have entered, a 15-minute period will begin, with the wrestler scoring the most falls during that time being declared the winner.

AEW WrestleDream 2026 takes place on Saturday, October 17, at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. The event will air live on traditional pay-per-view, HBO Max in the United States and MyAEW internationally.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/17 for live AEW WrestleDream 2026 Results coverage.

Clockwork Carnage will be the ULTIMATE endurance test, with the AEW World Championship at stake, and it all goes down at #AEWWrestleDream! Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max! https://t.co/2Jm2qHvrYL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED! Clockwork Carnage, for the AEW World Championship, is coming to #AEWWrestleDream on Saturday, October 17 LIVE on PPV! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE COAST-TO-COAST on TNT & HBO Max https://t.co/WAnlodg6oC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026

(H/T: Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com)