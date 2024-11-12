– The WWE filming schedule through the rest of 2024 are considered to be “more relaxed” than usual, with multiple recent and more upcoming double Raw and SmackDown taping nights. WWE will be going back to their normal weekly live schedule when 2025 hits.

– CN Punk was not backstage at WWE Raw this week, and there has been no official word regarding a television return date for him as of yet. As noted, he has been announced for the WWE Live Holiday Tour on December 26 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

– WWE Raw aired via approximately a one-hour tape delay due to the double taping. As noted, the company also filmed matches and segments for the November 18 episode of WWE Raw on 11/11 in Grand Rapids, MI.

– There has been no discussions, including backstage at the double Raw taping, about the possibility of a secondary women’s championship, such as a potential WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title, being introduced to coincide with the recent WWE Women’s United States Title announcement on the SmackDown side.

– Featured below are the writers and producers for the 11/11 episode of WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

Producers

* Gunther, Damian Priest, Ludwig Kaiser promo: Adam Pearce

* Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective: TJ Wilson

* Kofi Kingston vs. Pete Dunne: Shawn Daivari

* Seth Rollins-Bronson Reed promo: Bobby Roode

* Damian Priest vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Jamie Noble

* Wyatt-Final Testament fight: Kenny Dykstra

* Women’s Tag Team Title match: Jason Jordan

Writers

* Gunther, Damian Priest, Ludwig Kaiser promo: Cristian Scovell

* Seth Rollins-Bronson Reed promo: Alexandra Williams

* Wyatt-Final Testament: John Trowbridge

(H/T: Fightful Select)