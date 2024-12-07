– As noted, Michael Cole and Corey Graves mentioned that the WWE talent trade window is open heading into the move of WWE Raw from USA Network to Netflix on January 6. During the 12/6 WWE SmackDown, Gunther was shown talking with Nick Aldis about a potential trade, and Aldis told Carmelo Hayes he has “something special for him.” Chad Gable and American Made also expressed interest in moving from SmackDown to Raw.

– In an update, as of a few weeks ago, there were expectations that there will be WWE NXT talent being moved up to the WWE main roster by the end of 2024, or early 2025. Additionally, there have been rumblings among talent for about a month now that there could be a WWE Draft in early 2025. That is still strictly a rumor at this point, as nothing official has been mentioned by WWE.

BREAKING NEWS WWE has announced a transfer window between #SmackDown, #WWERaw, and #WWENXT which will see the GMs discuss moving #WWE Superstars across brands! — USA Network (@USANetwork) December 7, 2024

– It was also noted during the show that Tonga Loa underwent surgery for a torn biceps, Jimmy Uso broke his toe and Bronson Reed will be undergoing surgery for an ankle/foot injury. In a small update, Reed is expected to undergo the operation next week in Birmingham, Alabama.

Bronson Reed, out with broken foot. Surgery planned for next week. Tonga Loa, torn bicep, had surgery. Jimmy Uso, broken toe. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/2xMXbDcKoz — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) December 7, 2024

(H/T: PWInsider.com)