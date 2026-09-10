WWE’s reported discussions with Disney may extend beyond holding wrestling events at the company’s properties.

TKO President Mark Shapiro recently addressed the possibility of WWE working with Disney in 2027. According to a new report, those discussions are not a recent development, as WWE was interested in exploring a relationship with Disney before its deal with ESPN was finalized.

Although nothing has been made official, discussions have reportedly included the possibility of using Disney properties in Orlando, Florida, for more than traditional WWE events.

One potential location is the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which includes an arena capable of seating approximately 9,500 fans. WWE could reportedly use the venue for wrestling shows, festivals or larger fan experiences.

Concepts resembling ESPN Fan House have also reportedly been considered.

One source speculated that a WWE-themed Disney cruise could make business sense in the future. However, that was described only as speculation and not as a concept known to be under active development.

WWE talent members are also reportedly expected to begin appearing on Disney+ programming over the next year.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)