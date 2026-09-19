More details are beginning to emerge regarding WWE’s recent tryouts in Minneapolis.

WWE held the tryouts last month ahead of SummerSlam, although there has been little information regarding which participants could ultimately be signed by the company.

According to a new report, at least some of the talent who attended are either being signed or are expected to receive WWE ID deals.

Brooke Havok was reportedly among those internally planned for a WWE ID deal or an offer. It has not been confirmed whether Havok officially signed before suffering an unfortunate ACL injury, but WWE sources indicated there were significant plans in place for her.

Meanwhile, J-Rod and Joshua Bishop have also reportedly drawn interest from TNA Wrestling. Both talents attended recent TNA television tapings and were spotted in the crowd during the company’s events in Chicago.

(H/T: Fightful Select)