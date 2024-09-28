Powerhouse Hobbs is on the comeback trail.

The AEW star was medically cleared in the past weeks, according to recent online reports. Hobbs has been out of action since April with a knee injury, which he suffered during a match with Jon Moxley that led to him undergoing surgery.

Hobbs has been backstage at various AEW tapings while on the sidelines, and has undergone extensive testing before the call was made to clear him for an in-ring return.

Right now the only wait is for the right creative for his return to be put in place.

