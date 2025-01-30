Powerhouse Hobbs was unable to compete on tonight’s AEW event due to medical reasons.

Instead, a pre-taped segment aired in which he stated he was not cleared to travel, explaining his absence from the show and sending a message of warning to Big Bill of The Learning Tree.

However, sources confirm that Hobbs was actually present at the venue and ready to perform, despite his on-screen claim.

Hobbs reportedly required additional recovery time due to unhealed stitches and was advised to wait another week before being cleared for in-ring action.

His absence significantly impacted the planned events for both Dynamite and Collision, resulting in a series of last-minute adjustments.

Not medically cleared, but still dangerous—Powerhouse Hobbs has a haunting message for Big Bill! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @SportsonMax @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/MuxTUlsOqv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 30, 2025

