Private Party have been noticeably absent from AEW programming in 2025, and fans have been wondering what’s next for the duo.

Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy haven’t competed in AEW since January and have only wrestled once this year for House of Glory. Despite their in-ring hiatus, the team has still made plenty of headlines throughout the year, from contract rumors to talk of a renewed physical transformation.

Over the summer, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com that the pair’s AEW contracts were set to expire relatively soon. That was followed by a Fightful Select update noting that WWE had maintained interest in potentially bringing the team in.

Around that same time, fans and insiders alike began noticing the team’s noticeably larger physiques.

According to one source, that physical transformation may have been influenced by the Hurt Syndicate. MVP and his group reportedly took a liking to Private Party, with sources indicating that MVP personally encouraged the duo to spend more time in the gym and focus on their presentation if they wanted to elevate their careers. Those close to the situation say Hurt Syndicate have been “very helpful” to the pair behind the scenes.

As for their contractual status, the report notes that both members of Private Party remain under AEW contract, though things could become “foggy” after that. It’s believed their deals may not expire at the same time, possibly due to injury-related extensions.

At this point, there’s no word on whether Kassidy and Quen plan to remain with AEW or explore other opportunities once their respective deals are up. We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Private Party’s AEW status continue to surface.

Private Party are former AEW World Tag-Team Champions, holding the titles in late-2024 after defeating The Young Bucks at last year’s annual AEW Dynamite: Fright Night special event on October 30.

