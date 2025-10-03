Expect big things from “Big” Bronson Reed.

According to one source, WWE is “all in” on The Vision member formerly known as “The Tribal Thief” and master of the “Shoe-La-Fala.”

Reed made his WWE return in late 2022 following a successful stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Since coming back, he has been featured in major storylines on WWE Raw and built strong momentum based off fan-excitement over his Tsunami-attacks on wrestlers such as Seth Rollins and others.

The popularity even led to Reed joining forces with Rollins, as well as Bron Breakker and “The Oracle” Paul Heyman to form what is known as The Vision faction on the Monday night-based red brand.

Regarding Reed’s contractual status, it was revealed that the Australian pro wrestling veteran actually quietly re-signed with WWE “quite a long time ago.” According to those familiar with the situation, Reed inked a new multi-year agreement, which came up in conversation as people were discussing how much time was left on his previous deal.

Despite already being well into that contract, sources noted that Reed’s work ethic and rising profile could put him in line for yet another extension within the next year.

As noted, Reed will team with Breakker for the third time in a row, following up their WrestlePalooza and WWE Raw matches with The Usos duo of “Main Event” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso tonight on WWE SmackDown in Cincinnati, OH., when they square off against Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Viper” Randy Orton.

Also advertised for tonight’s WWE SmackDown show in “The Queen City” is an appearance by WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, who sets her sights on WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and their Crown Jewel Women’s title tilt at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, as well as Sami Zayn’s latest WWE United States Championship Open Challenge, and Damian Priest against an opponent yet-to-be-announced.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs live tonight from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio at 8/7c on the USA Network for fans in the United States and Netflix for international viewers.

